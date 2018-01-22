1,000-acre fire forces evacuations of Parker Co. schools, homes

PARKER COUNTY, Texas -- Several homes and two schools are being threatened by a 1,000-acre grass fire in Parker County that's about 40 percent contained.

Monday afternoon the flames were getting close to residential homes in Willow Park, just north of Interstate 20 near the I-20/I-30 split. The City posted on social media that homes on Fox Hunt Trail began being evacuated just before 1:30 p.m.



According to Parker County Judge Mark Riley, a fire in the northwest of the county has been continued.



Crews have started to water the roads to make sure the fire doesn't spread. North Texas experienced peak wind gusts more than 40 mph, making conditions easier for fires to spread quickly. A red flag warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. for all of the DFW area.



Officials have also closed I-820 at I-20 is shut down in both directions due to low visibility as of 3:30 p.m., Tarrant County Sheriff's Office posted on their Twitter account.

Emergency management officials with Parker County issued an evacuation order had been put in place for residents along I-20 from Farmer Road West to Ranch House Road, and north and east to White Settlement Road, Cattle Baron Road, and the Walsh Ranch subdivision up to FM 730.

Walsh Elementary and McCall Elementary in the Aledo Independent School District were also evacuated, school officials said. Coder Elementary School was going to have a delayed dismissal due to the fire, which is being called #FarmersRoadFire on social media.

I-20 and I-30 are both closed between Loop 820 and FM 5. Fort Worth police also closed FM 3325 in Aledo due to the fire.

Judge Riley said he expects those road closures to continue, so drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says crews on the ground estimate the fire to be about 1,000 acres in size.

There has been no word on injuries.

DEVELOPING: cars are turning around on I20 WB because of Parker Co fire 🔥 @wfaa @JesseWFAA @startelegram pic.twitter.com/nLxjDmpC5X — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) January 22, 2018

"We have a massive grassfire near Indian Camp Road and Ranch House Road," the City said on Facebook. "The fire is moving east and homes are being evacuated. This is developing quickly and we will keep you updated as much as possible. Please avoid the area so our crews can do their job."

The First Baptist Church on Ranch House Road is offering shelter to those being evacuated, the City said.

Breaking: Smoke from huge fire off 30 in Willow Park, West of #FortWorth. Can be seen for miles! Homes being evacuated #WFAA pic.twitter.com/9o3xxdgpw0 — Sebastian Robertson (@wfaasebastian) January 22, 2018

An emergency burn ban has been put in place for Parker County for the next week, lasting through Monday, Jan. 29.

There are two other grass fires burning in Parker County, including one west of Springtown and one in Weatherford.

