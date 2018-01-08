Fire guts vacant house in North Tyler, no injuries

A fire in North Tyler gutted a vacant house Monday morning.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of Owens Avenue in North Tyler just after 8 a.m. Monday morning and found the house already fully involved.

The house collapsed on itself shortly after crews arrived.

The house was vacant and no one was injured.

Crews are still working to extinguish hot spots. The fire remains under investigation.

