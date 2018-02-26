DRAMATIC VIDEO: Mother, 3 children rescued from massive apartment fire

A mother and three children were rescued from a massive apartment fire in northwest Harris County overnight.

A mother was caught on camera passing her three kids from their second-floor apartment balcony to firefighters, desperate to get them away from the flames, just inches from their bodies.

Another video from a viewer who lives in a nearby neighborhood shows had massive the flames were in the mother's unit.

That was the scene early Monday morning at the North Bend Apartments. Their dramatic escape was just one of many.

“We couldn’t even see to get down the stairs,” said Margaret Williams, her family, one of more than a dozen families who lost their homes overnight.

She, along with her husband, and their two little girls woke up in their upstairs apartment, just in time.

“We didn’t even hear the alarms, until after we started running around, we went to grab clothes, we couldn’t because we already saw the fire coming through the closets, it was cracking,” she said.

Sadly, an all too familiar scene for the family, after losing their last home to a fire.

“It just hurts, I feel for everybody, we all work hard, we work hard every day, we take our kids today, and everything’s gone,” said Williams.

As firefighters worked tirelessly to fight the flames overnight, even in daylight hot spots could still be seen.

Firefighters said the building was engulfed, causing the roof and structure to collapse.

In total, they said 16 units burned to the ground, 15 of those occupied.

Those families, including the Williams now without a place to call home.

“Starting over is the hard part,” said Williams.

The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, fortunately no one was hurt.

The families impacted are being helped by Red Cross.

