Hazmat situation sickens 11 people at Joint Base Myer

The Fort Myer Fire department on Twitter confirmed a regional hazmat team is preparing to identify the substance.

WUSA 5:50 PM. CST February 27, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Several people are being evaluated after an unknown substance was discovered in an envelope, triggering a hazmat situation at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, previously known as Fort Myer Base, in Northern Virginia.

The Fort Myer Fire Department on Twitter confirmed multiple crews are on scene at Henderson Hall Building 29, an administrative building on the base.

Eleven people started feeling ill after a letter was opened inside the building, Arlington County Fire officials confirmed. Three of them are being transported for further examination. They are in stable condition.

The U.S. Marines tweeted saying people inside the building "took immediate preventative measures by evacuating the building." They also said several Marines are receiving medical care because of the incident.

All patients are out of the building and have been decontaminated, the Arlington County dispatch said. Hazmat crews are examining the letter. The FBI also is helping with the ongoing investigation.

At least a couple other local fire departments are tweeting about the incident, saying they’re responding to help firefighters at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

