Mother, 2 children dead in mobile home fire in Huffman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters responded to a fatal house fire in northeast Harris County Wednesday morning.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshall, crews responded at 4 a.m. to the 100 block of Cherry Laurel Street in Huffman.

Fire officials said a mother and her two children were killed in the fire. The father was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Neighbors have identified the man as David Tienda and his wife as Natalie Tienda.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the sheriff says this is a reminder to be extra careful with space heaters during our chilly weather.

