First Black officer to be hired by TPD dies

The first Black man to be hired by the Tyler police department died at age 91. Ira Brown, Jr. passed away Feb. 14, 2017 at East Texas Medical Center Hospital.

According to a statement from Tyler’s police department, Officer Brown joined the police department on October 8, 1954 and retired in January of 1985.

TPD says he was the first of two Black men to be hired.

Brown attended Emmett J. Scott High School, Texas College and Sam Houston State University. He also served in the U.S. Army for 8 years and retired from Tyler Police Department after 30 years of service.

Brown was a Deacon at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse and 9 siblings. He is survived by one son; Bennett Tyrone Brown of Tyler, and one sister; Freddie Jackson of San Diego, CA.

Family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 pm and public viewing will be from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm Friday, February 24, 2017 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church with Dr. M.K. Mast as eulogist. Burial services will be in in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.

The Tyler police department released this statement Friday morning:

“The family of retired and current members of the Tyler Police Department wish to express our deepest condolences to the family of Retired Officer Ira Brown Jr. in his passing. Courage – Integrity – Loyalty are what police officers stand for and without question Officer Ira Brown Jr. lived by all three. We thank him for having the Courage to stand for what’s right by joining our ranks during difficult times in the 50’s. We also thank him for dedicating 30+ years of service to the City of Tyler.”

