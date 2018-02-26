Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table opens in Waco

WACO, Texas -- HGTV 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Magnolia Table restaurant opened Monday morning in Waco.

A Magnolia realtor confirmed on Facebook that Magnolia employees participated in a soft opening Friday ahead of opening day. Restaurant staff said Magnolia Table opened at 6 a.m. and would remain open until 3 p.m. Monday.

Waco area residents posted photos and video to social media of themselves arriving for breakfast, which the tiling on the restaurant's floor said was served daily.

Opening day was devoid of much fanfare. The opening was not publicized in advance.

The new Magnolia Table sign went up in early February, replacing that of the Elite Café -- a nearly 100-year-old icon that closed in February 2016 and was acquired by Magnolia, the Gaines' company. The Gaines family used to enjoy Sunday brunches at the Elite and have previously said they wanted to continue offering memories to other families.

The restaurant was originally slated to open by the end of 2017, but delays pushed it back.

Magnolia Table is located on S. Valley Mills Drive in Waco.

A Magnolia spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question about the restaurant's hours.

