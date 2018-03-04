Floresville boy rocks Coco photo shoot in Market Square

SAN ANTONIO - It's safe to say 3-year-old Brandon Urbanczyk has found his 2018 Halloween costume.

On Friday, March 2, the Floresville toddler posed as Miguel from the Disney blockbuster, Coco, in a photo shoot with Pop of Color Images.

Photographer Megan Bowling said she knew exactly where to shoot the pictures when his mom came up with the idea.

" I knew right away we had to take the photos in Market Square. It's a perfect setting for Coco themed photos," Bowling said.

Face Paintings by Trish achieved the spot-on Día de Los Muertos mask on his face.

Bowling said Urbanczyk had even practiced his poses with the guitar a few days leading up to the photoshoot.

She also said strangers approached him wanting to take a picture!

