Florida gets nuked by Russia in animated video as Putin boasts new weapons

In a concept video, the Russian government depicted Florida getting nuked with a new type of nuclear weapon it says cannot be intercepted. Photo: RT, YouTube screenshot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- While Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted of a technological breakthrough of his country's nuclear weapons technology, an animated video showed Florida getting nuked.

Technology website Gizmodo first caught and published a story about the depiction, presented Thursday, March 1, during Putin's state-of-the-union-like speech to Russia.

Putin said the country has tested numerous nuclear weapons that cannot be intercepted. Some of those include a nuclear-powered cruise missile, a nuclear-powered underwater drone and a type of hypersonic missile that Putin claims it makes NATO's U.S.-led missile defense system "useless."

In a concept video, a missile is launched with its payload pointing directly at Florida.

"As you can see from this video, it can attack any target (from) the north pole to the south pole," said Putin, as translated by RT. RT is a Russian government-backed outlet.

"This is a very powerful weapon," Putin continued. "No missile defense system will be able to withstand it."

Despite the video, Putin said Russia's military experts and diplomats would be ready to discuss new systems with its U.S. counterparts, saying in part, "We aren't threatening anyone, we aren't going to attack anyone ... The growing Russian military power will guarantee global peace."

The USA Today contributed to this report.

