'Flu-like symptoms' shuts down ETX school

KENNARD - One school district in East Texas has closed its doors for two days in hopes to stave off the flu.

All classes at Kennard ISD are canceled for Monday, Feb 5 and Tuesday, Feb. 6 due to the rise in symptoms among students and staff.

A letter sent to parents Friday from Kennard ISD superintendent Malinda Lindsey stated in part:

We have seen an increase in number of confirmed cases of influenza. As the number of confirmed cases of influenza grows, it is important to increase health and safety protocols for the district facilities, including disinfection of all buses and spaces.

Classes will resume at regular times Wednesday, Feb. 7.

