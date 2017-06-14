Texas rep's staffer shot at congressional baseball practice identified

Zach Barth, left, with former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. Barth interned for Bush's presidential campaign. (Photo: KHOU)

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA - A staff member for Texas Rep. Roger Williams who was shot at Wednesday morning's congressional baseball practice is "okay," according to a post on his Facebook page.

Zachary Barth wrote on his personal account that he was at the hospital after being shot during practice for Thursday's congressional baseball game. Rep. Williams later confirmed that Barth was the aide who was shot and said he's expected to make a full recovery.

Barth, from the Houston area and an alum of UT Austin, is a legislative correspondent in Williams' office.

In a message to KHOU 11, Barth's father stated, "We don't have any comment except to say that Zack is going to be fine. Thank goodness."

Shots rang out around 8 a.m. ET during Wednesday's baseball practice for Republican congressmen in Alexandria, Virginia.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise from Louisiana was among the five people shot. He is in stable condition. Two Capitol police officers and a lobbyist were also shot.

One of the injured officers managed to shoot the suspect, who was pronounced dead.

Four Texas congressmen who were practicing for Thursday's game, an annual tradition between Democrats and Republicans, are confirmed to be safe.

According to Abby Livingston with The Texas Tribune, Rep. Kevin Brady and Rep. Mike Conaway were reported safe shortly after the shooting. North Texas Representatives Joe Barton and Roger Williams coach and manage the team and are also safe.

Please keep the member of my staff and all members of the congressional baseball team in your thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/wH4b6wXQhs — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

"Shortly after 7 a.m., shots were fired from a high caliber firearm. The suspect was shooting at members and staff on the field. Officers of the Capitol Police returned fire and ran towards the shooter, risking their lives while saving others," Rep. Joe Barton said in a statement.

"My gratitude goes to the brave men and women who risked their lives to bring the shooter down," he added.

Rep. Marc Veasey, who practices in Washington on the Democrats' team, tweeted about the incident, as did Texas Governor Greg Abbott and many other lawmakers.

My thoughts & prayers are w/ @SteveScalise, congressional staffers, @CapitolPolice & our other colleagues who were attacked this morning. — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) June 14, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with all those affected by the tragic shooting in Alexandria, VA. — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) June 14, 2017

