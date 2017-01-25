Travis Hollis Taylor (Henderson County Jail)

FRANKSTON - A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted a a Frankston man charged with the shooting death of his brother-in-law .

44-year-old Travis Hollis Taylor is in jail charged with the October 2016 murder following a domestic argument that ended in the death of a 47-year-old Michael Barton.

According to a police report officers responded to a shooting in Poynor. Upon arrival, they found a 47-year-old Michael Barton dead from gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, police arrested Barton's brother-in-law, 44-year-old Travis Hollis Taylor on a murder charge in connection with Barton's death. Taylor allegedly used a shotgun to kill Barton.

“This was a disagreement that got tragically out of hand,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. “Thankfully, no one else was hurt and the violence was contained.”

Taylor is currently in the Henderson County Jail.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers with the investigation.

Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Milton Adams conducted the inquest.

