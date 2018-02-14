Fugitive parents of Henderson Co. toddler shot in face found, arrested

Henderson County Jail

The parents of a toddler recovering after being shot in the face were arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release issued by the Henderson County Sheriff's office.

The toddler was shot at home on Feb. 5 while other family members were home.

An investigation resulted in warrants issued for the toddler's parents Bryanna Timms, 34, and David Whittick, 33. Both initially stated they would surrender, but instead decided to flee.

Authorities located them in Sulphur Springs, where they were arrested and sent back to the Henderson County Jail.

Each face charges of felony endangerment of a child and misdemeanor making a firearm accessible to a child.

The toddler continues to recover, and the other children were removed and are in foster care.

