KYTX
Close

Cowboys clinch NFC East, No. 1 seed with Giants' loss

WFAA 10:54 PM. CST December 22, 2016

With the New York Giants' loss in Philadelphia Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Cowboys will have a bye week in the first round and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Going into Week 16, the Cowboys' "magic number" was one, meaning they needed either a win or a Giants loss to clinch the No. 1 seed.

With New York's loss, no other team can match the Cowboys' 12 wins. 

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories