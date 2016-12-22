Cowboys clinch NFC East, No. 1 seed with Giants' loss

(Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

With the New York Giants' loss in Philadelphia Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Cowboys will have a bye week in the first round and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Going into Week 16, the Cowboys' "magic number" was one, meaning they needed either a win or a Giants loss to clinch the No. 1 seed.

With New York's loss, no other team can match the Cowboys' 12 wins.

#NFC Playoffs



1. * - #Cowboys ... 12-2

2. yx - SEA ... 9-4-1

3. ATL ... 9-5

4. DET ... 9-5

5. NYG ... 10-5

6. GB ... 8-6



*clinched #1 seed — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 23, 2016

