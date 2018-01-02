Gladewater gas station robbed at gunpoint

On Tuesday morning, an unknown suspect robbed a Valero gas station in the 800 block of E. Broadway at gunpoint, according to the Gladewater Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, the suspect is described as a black male, thin build, about 6ft tall and believed to be in his early 20’s.

He was last seen wearing white gloves, a blue Superman hoodie and had a blue bandana over part of his face.

If you have any information on the suspect you are asked to call the Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-2166. You can also send any tips anonymously at https://local.nixle.com/tip/city-of-gladewater/ or text tip 75647 "your tip" to 888777

