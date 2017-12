System.Object

GLADEWATER - Multiple crews fought an oilfield truck fire that started around 10 a.m. at the 1100 block of North Lynn Street in Gladewater.

According to the Gladewater Fire Department, the fire began on an oilfield truck that was next to a pump jack.

Authorities say one person was injured during the blaze.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

© 2017 KYTX-TV