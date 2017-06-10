Good Samaritan killed helping crash victims in Polk Co

The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating after 27-year-old Luis Rivera-Arguello of Mexico was killed Saturday June 9, while helping victims of a rollover on US 59 in Polk County.

Cristian Cruz, 20 of Houston, was driving a 2001 Lexus SUV southbound at 9:30 that evening when he hit debris in the road, causing the vehicle to roll onto its top. Jacalyn Jones, 20 of Pasadena was a passenger in the Lexus.

Rivera-Arguello was driving a tractor trailer semi-trailer and stopped to help the two victims. A 2002 Mercedes struck the Lexus in passing, also hitting Rivera-Arguello. He was transferred to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Livingston where he was pronounced deceased.

Cruz was transported to Memorial Hermann Downtown with serious injuries and Jones was transported to Conroe Regional Hospital for medical evaluation.

The driver of the Mercedes has been identified as Alfred Zadoorian, 59, of Pulaski, Arkansas. He was not reportedly injured in the collision.

This crash remains under investigation.

