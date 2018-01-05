Grace 7th Grader Hits Amazing Game-Winning Shot

TYLER - On Thursday, the Grace 7th grade team beat Brook Hill 33-32. But the final score doesn't tell the whole story of the game.

Grayson Gaddis hit the game-winning shot for Grace, nailing a half-court shot as time expired.

CBS19 Chief Photographer Alan Kasper caught up with Grayson on Friday. Check out the video to see how the sharp-shooting star describes that final play.

