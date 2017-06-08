Terry, Shauna Thompson indicted for murder in beating death of John Hernandez

Terry Thompson restrained John Hernandez until he turned purple witnesses said. Hernandez later died.

HOUSTON -- A Harris County grand jury has indicted Terry and Shauna Hernandez for murder in the beating death of John Hernandez. Terry Thompson is the man seen on video holding Hernandez in a choke hold outside a Sheldon area Denny's restaurant. Shauna Thompson, a Harris County Sheriff's deputy, helped restrain the victim and didn't stop her husband from strangling him.

Thompson confronted Hernandez after seeing him urinating outside the restaurant. Witnesses said he beat and restrained Hernandez even after he was clearly unconscious. They said Hernandez was too drunk to defend himself against the much larger Thompson.

A Denny's waitress was one of those witnesses.

“It's wrong, you know they shouldn't have killed the man. Nobody's life is worth taking for a mistake. We all make mistakes,” Melissa Trammel told KHOU 11 News. “Me and my manager we begged this man. He was turning purple we told him to stop but he did not stop."

Hernandez's wife and 3-year-old daughter also begged Thompson to stop but he and his wife ignored their pleas.

Related: Family prays for charges in deadly Denny's beating

A vigil was held at a Sheldon-area Denny's, the same place where John Hernandez, 24, was left brain dead following a fight last week.

Related: Deputy, husband refuse to be interviewed in DA's investigation of Hernandez beating

Hundreds of supporters have marched through the streets of Houston, calling for justice for John. They called for murder charges after video was released showing Thompson overpowering Hernandez as the victim struggled.

© 2017 KHOU-TV