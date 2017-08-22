Greg Kelley, previously sentenced for child sex assault, released on bond

(Photo: John Gusky, KVUE, JOHN GUSKY)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - Three years after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a then-4-year-old boy in a case that led to an outpouring of support from many in the community who believed he was wrongly accused, Greg Kelley has been released on bond Tuesday.

The judge granted his bond weeks after a three-day hearing that took place in the first week of August. He left Williamson County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

In 2014, Kelley, now 22, was convicted in the sexual assault case which led to his 25-year prison sentence.

Earlier this year, Williamson County authorities reopened his case and identified Johnathan McCarty -- Kelley's best friend at the time of the alleged assault -- as one of three suspects. On June 6, Kelley was returned to Williamson County Jail from the Wynne Unit in Huntsville, Texas.

