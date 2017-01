TYLER - Gregg County Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jusin Zuniga-Garcia from Liberty City.

Zuniga-Garcia is wanted for injury to a child.

According to a press release from Gregg County Sheriff's office, Zuniga-Garcia is 6'1 and weighs 230 lbs.

Authorities ask the public not to attempt to detain or apprehend any wanted person.

