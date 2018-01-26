Gregg County chase leads to felony arrest

Handcuffs

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers in Gregg County arrested a 16-year-old with Felony Evading, Theft of Property, Theft of Firearm and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Troopers tried pulling the 16-year-old and a passenger when they noticed the truck they were traveling in was reported stolen.

When Troopers tried pulling the truck over the truck took off. The truck ran a stop sign at the intersection of Tryon Road and US 259 colliding with another vehicle.

The two suspects ran on foot, one with a firearm.

The Troopers chased the suspects until the armed suspect threw down the weapon and both suspects gave up.

Two stolen weapons and about $1,300 in other stolen property were recovered.



