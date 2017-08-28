Half Price Books to open Tyler store Aug. 31

Symone Sheppard and Kimberly Dennis stock shelves with children's books at Half Price Books in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. The store is set to open Aug. 31. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Half Price Books is on schedule to open its Tyler location on Thursday, Aug. 31, the company confirms. The 9,000-square-foot location in The Village at Cumberland Park will sell all things printed and recorded.

The store will be open to purchase used books, records, tapes and other media from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 through Wednesday, Aug. 30. The store won’t sell any items at that time.

Half Price Books’ business model is unique; about half of what it sells are new books, music, movies and other items; about half is used. It competes with online sales in a number of ways. It sells its own merchandise online, but it also provides customers will the kind of experience they can’t get online.

Kathy Doyle Thomas, Half Price Books’ executive vice president and chief strategy officer, said the company views Tyler as a great, untapped market.

“We’ve done customer surveys and market research for years,” Ms. Thomas said in an interview in March. “And just recently, we were told by one agency that we’ve got to come to Tyler, because customers there are dying to have a store. And we said, ‘Well, as a matter of fact…’”

Tyler’s location will be a gathering spot, she said.

“We’re going to have all kinds of seating, and it’s really going to be a great shopping experience,” she said.

The company started in Dallas in 1972. According to its website, “Corporate dropout Ken Gjemre and fellow bibliophile Pat Anderson opened a used-book shop in an old laundromat in Dallas, Texas. They ran ads in the local paper, declaring ‘We Buy Books,’ and soon found themselves with a few thousand books and hordes of customers.”

It now has more than 120 stores nationwide, with new outlets in Decatur, Georgia and Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

