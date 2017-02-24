Harrison Co. mother arrested in connection with the death of one twin

The mother of one of the 18-month-old twins who died on Feb. 12 has been arrested in connection with the child's death.

According to a press release from Harrison County Sheriff's Department, the mother, April Gibbons, stated she had given the twins adult over-the-counter sleep medications.

One twin died and the surviving twin tested positive for medications not intended for his/her age.

April Gibbons was arrested on two counts of endangering a child. She has since posted bond and has been released.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed pending autopsy and toxicology reports.

