Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office seek public's help in locating missing person

Harrison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person in the Eastern portion of the county near Marshall-Leigh and Harkins Lane.

"The missing person is a Type 1 diabetic and has not had insulin since early this morning and may be disoriented," said Lieutenant Jay Webb.

His brother has reported that he and the missing person were at a casino last night in Shreveport and left the casino late to return to a camper at a location on Harkins Lane. The brother stated they had walked out of the camper earlier in the morning and began walking in the woods.

When they decided to return to the camper, the missing person and the brother began arguing regarding the direction of the camper and how to return to it. The reporting person stated he went one direction and the missing person went in a different direction. The reporting person found his way back to the camper and when the missing person did not return, he came to the Sheriff's Office approximately 11:30 a.m. to report his brother missing.

"The Shreveport Fire Department tracking team, Texas DPS Helicopter operations, and Texas Game Wardens have been searching the heavily wooded areas from Marshall Leigh Road and Harkins Lane to Interstate 20 and West to Long John Road. Search operations will continue throughout the night and more assistance from other trained search and recovery agencies will be conducted tomorrow morning," said Lieutenant Webb. "If anyone in the Eastern area of Harrison County should see anyone walking and appearing disoriented, they are asked to please contact 911 operators and detail the location where the person is seen."

The missing person is described as:

Anthony Redell Green, B/M/55, 5'7", 150 lbs. He has a shaved bald head and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Any information regarding the location of the missing person may be made to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at 903-923-4000, or any local police agency.

The residence of the missing person is in DeSoto, Texas and he has no transportation to that residence.

