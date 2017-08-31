Have you seen me? AMBER ALERT issued for missing baby

DEL RIO, TEXAS - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 11-month-old from Del Rio, Texas.

Aiden Colten is 24 inches tall and has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white baseball shirt with blue sleeves, camo shorts and shoes.

The suspect is Daniel Eugene Jones, 48. The 5 feet, 10 inches tall, bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black star wars shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Jones is believed to be driving a gray 1998 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas temporary plate. He was last heard from in Del Rio.

Law enforcement officers believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information about this abduction, call the Del Rio Police Department at 830-774-8591.

© 2017 KYTX-TV