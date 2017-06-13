Community hospitals still require blood donations for patients

Several area businesses and organizations are hosting blood drives this week.

They include:

Conquest Property Management, which is hosting a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at 1917 S. Beckham Ave., in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.

East Texas Medical Center, which is hosting a drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at The Pavillion, located at 801 Clinic Drive inside the Atrium Building.

Cross Brand Cowboy Church, which is hosting a drive from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at 11915 FM 2015 in the Youth Building.

Best Buy is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at 5514 S. Broadway in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.

Donors are advised to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation and present a government-issued photo ID each time they give blood.

Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood.

For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.