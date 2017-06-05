Egg freezing can help women put career first

Photo: KING 5

Professional women often face a challenge: family or career. Today, they have several more options than deciding to start a family right away.



One option is freezing their eggs.



Dr. Julie Lamb, director of fertility preservation at Pacific NW Fertility, and Dr. Nikki Goldstein, author of Single But Dating: A Field Guide to Dating in the Digital Age, stopped by KING 5 Mornings on Monday to talk about this process.



Goldstein called the practice of egg freezing a back-up plan, giving her the freedom to relax a bit and wait until she found the right guy.



"Looking at your fertility and looking at possibly freezing your eggs, can help you relax and look through the options," Goldstein said.



Lamb said fertility starts declining at age 30, then more quickly from age 30 to 35. By 40, half of women have difficulty getting pregnant, she said.



"A lot of women -- we feel young, we look young, we're healthy," Lamb said. "It just doesn't equal good fertility."

© 2017 KING-TV