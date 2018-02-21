Houston's first flu-related death of a child confirmed

Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

HOUSTON - The first flu-related death of a child in Houston was confirmed Wednesday by city health department officials.

The Houston Health Department says a boy between the ages of 6 and 10 is the city’s first flu-associated pediatric death of the season.

The child, who officials say died in early February, had pre-existing health conditions that contributed to his death.

The first flu-related death of a child in Harris County was confirmed Monday.

The Houston Health Department is encouraging people 6 months and older to get vaccinated. They say those 65 and older, pregnant women, young children and those with chronic health conditions are at higher risk for serious complications or death if they get the flu.

HHD is offering flu shots at its health centers to people in high-risk groups on a sliding scale basis ranging from free to $15. Call (832)-393-5427 or 311, or go online to find the nearest health center.

