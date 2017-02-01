GSHS joins CHRISTUS Health System, Good Sheperd CEO steps down

Good Shepherd Health Center and CHRISTUS Health have finalized an agreement for Good Shepherd to become CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, according to a press released issued Wednesday afternoon.

With the agreement, the physicians and medical providers of GSMC Associates will become a part of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. Together, the two groups will include more than 500 physicians and providers representing 36 specialties in 63 locations serving East Texans.

Also, as part of the agreement, two CHRISTUS leaders will join the leadership team while Good Shepherd president and CEO Steve Altmiller will transition out of the system.

“This is a day of celebration for our new health system and for the people of East Texas. Today, we bring together two great, not-for-profit organizations who share the same commitment to providing high quality health care and improving the health of the communities we serve,” said William Huffman, chair of the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System Board of Directors. “We are delighted to join CHRISTUS Health and excited to carry on our proud tradition of caring for East Texans.”

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Longview, and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall will become a Catholic health system like other CHRISTUS services, and be sponsored by three congregrations of religious women; the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston and San Antonio, and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth.

The Good Shepherd Foundations and Auxiliary will remain and continue operating within the Longview and Marshall communities. Donors can continue to designate specific health projects that benefit the hospitals and local community as they always have.

For more information about CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and their health care offerings visit www.christushealth.org.

