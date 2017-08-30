Harvey disrupting treatment for Houston cancer patients

WFAA's Sonia Azad talks to Dr. Nathan Fowler with the Anderson Cancer Center in Houston via video chat (Photo: WFAA)

The impact of the historic flooding brought to southeast Texas by what was Hurricane Harvey is widespread. Among those deeply affected are patients in need of medical attention.

WFAA health and wellness reporter Sonia Azad spoke with Dr. Nathan Fowler with the Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, which was closed as torrential rains fell on the city over the weekend, about how the storm is disrupting treatment for cancer patients.

