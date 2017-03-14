Marshall-Harrison County Health District testing for Zika virus, one case pending

The Marshall-Harrison County Health District monitors state and local county Zika virus cases. Harrison County has been testing for the Zika virus since March 2016.

As of March 14, 2017 the Marshall-Harrison County Health District has tested six cases, five are negative and one is pending results. Five cases were pregnant clients and one non-pregnant female; all suspect cases were travel related.

Within the State of Texas, six Zika cases have been reported in 2017, and 313 cases were reported for 2015 and 2016.

No cases have been diagnosed in Harrison County, however one mosquito species that carries the Zika virus has been identified which is the Aedes albopictus species.

The best defense for prevention against Zika or any mosquito borne illness is:

• Limit outdoor activities during peak mosquito times. Cover up with long sleeve shirts and pants.

• Wear insect repellent when outdoors. Look for repellents that are EPA-approved containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon, or eucalyptus.

• Keep mosquitoes out of your home with air conditioning or intact window screens. Drain standing water in and around your home.

Many people infected with Zika may not have any symptoms or will only have mild symptoms. The most common symptoms of Zika are:

• Fever

• Rash

• Joint pain

• Conjunctivitis (red eyes)

See your doctor or healthcare provider if you have the symptoms and have visited an area with Zika especially if you are pregnant. Be sure to tell your doctor or health care provider where you have traveled.

For more information on Zika visit the following links below:

Authorities Testing for Zika Virus:



The Marshall-Harrison County Health District monitors state and local... https://t.co/qVfLtEY6hs — KMHT Radio (@KMHTNEWS) March 14, 2017

KMHT Radio