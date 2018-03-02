HEB website down due to high traffic for Selena tote bags

Photo courtesy Facebook.com/Selenayaleyenda (Photo: Custom)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - HEB's website went "down for maintenance" Friday morning as limited edition Selena bags were set to go on sale.

The limited edition Selena-themed tote bags were available at select stores starting at 9 a.m. Friday and at noon on HEB.com, which promptly went down.

"We are currently working to resolve the issues," HEB spokesperson Regina Garcia said. "The traffic to our website clearly speaks to the passion we all have for Selena, both throughout Texas and across the country."

As of around 2 p.m., HEB.com was back up and running, but the bags were already sold out.

