Sketch Released of 'Person of Interest' in SC Girl's Disappearance

A sketch of a person of interest in the disappearnce of a Florida girl. (Photo: Charleston PD)

CHARLESTON, SC (WLTX) - Charleston police have released a picture of a person of interest in the disappearance of a South Carolina four-year-old girl.

The picture of the unidentified man was released late Wednesday, as authorities continue their search for Heidi Renae Todd.

The image shows a man with dark hair, and a distinctive flame tattoo and a separate lightning bolt tattoo on his face.

Investigators believe the man brutally beat the Heidi's mother before the child went missing, but they're not sure if he also kidnapped the child.

The girl's mother had told police an "unwanted" male guest came to the home Tuesday and physically assaulted her. The suspect then left the house.

"The individual was not invited into the residence," said Interim Charleston Police Chief Jerome Taylor. "At this time, we are trying to unravel ... the motive."

The mother is in fair condition at the hospital, and likely will need surgery.

Two of the woman's other children were at home at the time. They were not harmed. The woman's other two kids were at school. Police say they were alerted to the problem when the school said the mom didn't come to pick up the kids, and administrators called law enforcement.

A neighbor discovered the mother.

Officers would not say if the mother knew the suspect. He's 25-30-years-old, and was dressed in all gray. It's also unknown if the girl may actually be with the suspect.

A sketch of a person of interest in the disappearnce of a Florida girl. (Photo: Charleston PD)

He was reportedly seen in the neighborhood a few days before the disappearance.

"There are many things that we do not know, but there’s one thing that we know, that Heidi Todd is missing," said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

The mayor says he doesn't believe there is a broader threat to the community.

The father was on a Coast Guard training mission at the time of the incident. He's now at the hospital with the mother.

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that will help them find the girl. A special tipline has been set up for people who think you have seen her or have any information about her disappearance or a possible person of interest. That number is (843) 619-6123.

First responders resumed their search at daybreak for the girl near the home off Sweetleaf Lane on Johns Island. Dive crews also search a nearby pond.

Todd was last seen wearing pink pants and blue shirt, according to investigators.

Police say an Amber Alert has not ben issued yet because they don't have a good vehicle or suspect description.

Heidi Renae Todd (Photo: Charleston Police Department)

© 2018 WLTX-TV