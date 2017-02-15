Helicopter crash in Desoto, La., pilot believed to be from Shelby Co.

DESOTO PARISH, LA. - Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle confirms wreckage has been found on Wallace Lake during a search for a missing helicopter.

It's unknown how many people were aboard but he believes at least two, and the pilot is believed to be from Center, Texas, which is in Shelby County.

"We're trying to find out if there's any more," he said.

Authorities do not have information on the identifications of the victims.

The wreckage was spotted from the air. Emergency response crews are assembling equipment to physically get to the site.

Arbuckle described the location as "in the back of Wallace Lake." He said it's remote with a lot of underbrush and Cypress trees.

The wreckage was discovered after various agencies joined in a search of the lake following a report of a missing helicopter.

Arbuckle said initial information provided to him indicated a man who was piloting his helicopter did not return home last night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was last spotted near the south end of Wallace Lake in DeSoto Parish.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is joined by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Fire Department and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in the recovery effort.

