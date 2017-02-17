Henderson Co. husband indicted for murder in death of wife

HENDERSON COUNTY - HENDERSON COUNTY - A grand jury has handed down a murder indictment on a husband charged with the homicide of his wife in December 2016.

Daniel Joseph Scott, 28, was arrested Dec. 2016 in connection with the death of his wife, 29-year-old Alicia Scott.

An affidavit states that Daniel shot his wife in the back of the head as she was walking out of the kitchen.

Scott remains custody in the Henderson County Jail on a $3.5 million bond.

(© 2017 KYTX)