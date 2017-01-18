High water causes road closures in Palestine

PALESTINE - The City of Palestine Public Works department has closed an intersection due to high water. Officials ask residents to avoid the intersection of Dorrance and Broyles streets until further notice.

In addition, parts of Palestine Avenue are down to one lane due to high water. Please use caution if driving in that area.

City crews and emergency personnel are monitoring high risk areas and will send updates of any other road closures.

Remember, turn around, don't drown.

