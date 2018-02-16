Officials: No active shooter at Highline College, all clear given

Police say there is no evidence of an active shooter at Highline Community College in Des Moines Friday morning after the school was put on lockdown for the reports of shots fired. Officials gave an all clear after police completed a search of the campus.

Multiple police agencies including the FBI, ATF, and the Washington State Patrol responded to the scene and South King Fire says there are no know victims.

Although police did not locate anyone injured or discover any early indications of a school shooting, they treated the incident as one until a search of the school was complete.

"Students and staff, please remain away from campus until further notice," a message on the school's website read.

The school was placed on lockdown just before 9 a.m. and the lockdown was lifted around 11:40 a.m. The campus will be closed for the rest of the day Friday.

Families that were looking for information or need a location to go were directed to the northwest corner of the Lowes parking lot, the Renton Police Department said in a tweet.

Renton PD and multiple agencies assisting at Highline Comm College for reports of "shots fired", nothing confirmed yet. /sh pic.twitter.com/JdpDORCXTB — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 16, 2018

Developing: We just arrived at Highline College where police are responding to reports of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/8E7gpBj2Bs — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) February 16, 2018

