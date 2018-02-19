HISD: Middle school student disciplined after social media threat causes lockdown

Stevenson Middle School in southeast Houston (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District says a social media threat caused a lockdown at one of its campuses early Monday.

The threat was made against Stevenson Middle School in southeast Houston, according to HISD.

HISD Police identified the student believed to be responsible. He was not on campus at the time.

HISD says he will now face “appropriate disciplinary action.”

Police say no evacuations or searches were necessary at the campus.

#BREAKING parents pulling their kids from #StevensonMS, parents say they were notified about a threat made to #HISD campus this AM, after #Parkland, families say they aren't taking any chances. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/l9oVqZfXHv — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 19, 2018

