HISD: Middle school student disciplined after social media threat causes lockdown

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 11:44 AM. CST February 19, 2018

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District says a social media threat caused a lockdown at one of its campuses early Monday.

The threat was made against Stevenson Middle School in southeast Houston, according to HISD.

HISD Police identified the student believed to be responsible. He was not on campus at the time.

HISD says he will now face “appropriate disciplinary action.”

Police say no evacuations or searches were necessary at the campus.

