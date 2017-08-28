Close Hiway 80 asking for canned good donations Hiway 80 asking for canned good donations KYTX 6:55 PM. CDT August 28, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Eclipse preview East HS coach on leave over forced splits KYTX Breaking News Grandmothers turn to CrossFit Cherokee co. plane crash renaming REL in Tyler Lufkin Litlle League Watch Party Family of 6 drowns inside van Vandalized statue Evacuees head to ETX More Stories Texas Cares - Donate Aug 27, 2017, 6:47 p.m. Tyler church builds "flood buckets" for Harvey relief Aug 28, 2017, 6:25 p.m. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission needs canned food donations… Aug 28, 2017, 5:20 p.m.