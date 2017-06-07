Homeland Security investigating 'suspicious package' at downtown building

SAN ANTONIO - The Department of Homeland Security was conducting an investigation into a suspicious package left at a historic courthouse in downtown San Antonio Wednesday.

According to Officer Douglas Greene with the San Antonio Police Department, Homeland Security was the lead agency investigating the scene at the Hipolito F. Garcia Federal Building and United States Courthouse in the 600 block of Houston Street.

SAPD officers were providing perimeter and the Bomb Squad was assisting, said Greene. SAFD was also assisting in the investigation.

Numerous streets surrounding the building were blocked off and authorities were asking people traveling nearby to avoid the area.

More information was not immediately available, refresh this page for the latest updates.

