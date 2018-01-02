Hopkins County Sheriff's Office discovers bodies of two brothers

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a residence for a welfare check when they discovered the bodies of two brothers.
Jerry Shortnacy, 50 and brother Jonathan Shortnacy, 44, were both found shot in a mobile trailer where they both lived.
According to Sheriff Lewis Tatum, one brother had been shot and the other apparently died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound.
The Sheriff’s Office said there has been a history of violence between the two and that the last time the brothers had been seen was on Sunday.
Both bodies have been sent to a medical examiner for autopsy.
© 2018 KYTX-TV
