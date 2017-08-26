Horse patrol from Houston finds safe haven

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Out of the 30 officers in the Houston Police Mounted Patrol, two of them made the trek with 35 horses to College Station ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

One horse in particular has started to become a hot commodity with his own Facebook page. His name is Smash, a deaf paint horse.

"For our program, for being a mounted patrol, that's probably an asset to us because he cant hear all the craziness that is going on with the crowds," Sgt. Leslie Wills said.

Smash is just one of the 35 horses waiting out this storm right here in our area and the two officers, who feed them twice a day, couldn't be more thankful that these pastures were offered.

"Our horses are really taken care of here and we just appreciate it," she said.

