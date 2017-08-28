Hotline connects Harvey victims with legal assistance

A hotline was just set up to help low income victims of Hurricane Harvey with legal questions.
The State Bar of Texas's hotline, (800) 504-7030, can help people with basic legal questions, or to find legal resources in their area.
The hotline is for English and Spanish speakers.
The hotline is "designed to connect low-income persons affected by the disaster with local legal aid providers that can help with such issues as replacing lost documents, insurance questions, landlord-tenant issues, and consumer protection issues such as price-gouging and avoiding contractor scams in the rebuilding process," according to the State Bar's site.
MORE: How to report price gouging from Hurricane Harvey
Attorneys who want to volunteer on the hotline can fill out this online form.
LIVE BLOG: Houston flooding and updates
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs