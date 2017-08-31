UPDATE: Police said the McLennan County Bomb Squad determined the package was not a threat and people were allowed to return to their homes just before 10:30 a.m.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton said the device was a "utility locator machine." It had wires coming from it, which lead to the concern it may have been an explosive device, according to Sgt. Swanton.

Police reopened roads in the area and allowed people to return to their homes.

It remained unclear who left the device at the gas station.

Homes in the area of Highway 84 and Speegleville road in Waco were evacuated Thursday morning due to a suspicious package found at a Valero gas station.

Sgt. Swanton said the package was next to a gas pump.

An area within a 500 yard radius was in what Sgt. Swanton called the "danger zone."

The McLennan County Bomb Squad was sent to the scene along with the Waco Police and Fire departments.

River Valley Intermediate School was put on lockdown. Police said the children were safe but they are asking parents to stay away from the area.

"River Valley Intermediate is the only campus in the vicinity of the intersection, and even that campus is outside the Waco PD’s “perimeter of concern,” so the campus is in a precautionary shelter in place, meaning classes are normal inside the building, but students will not go outside," according to a statement sent from Midway ISD spokeswoman Traci Marlin.

Employees of the Valero gas station said the package "looked like a bomb you would see on tv," according to police.









