HPD: Gunman who killed baby still on the loose

HOUSTON - Police continue the search for three suspects linked to a shooting that left a 10-month-old baby boy dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the child's father was out for a walk with his son when three men walked up to them and one of them opened fire.

One bullet struck and killed little Messiah Marshall.

Witnesses said the father ran to the Valero gas station screaming for help with the lifeless baby in his arms.

"I went to put gas in my car and later I saw a guy coming around with a little baby and he said, 'Somebody shot my baby,' and I am close to him and I'm in shock and when I saw the baby, I just start screaming, 'Oh my God, oh my God,'" said a witness on the scene.

The shooting happened outside the Nob Hill Apartments in the 5400 block of Braesvalley Drive.

The family tells KHOU 11 News that little Messiah was just learning to walk.

"He was happy, he didn't deserve this," said Jwana Wilson, the child's grandmother. “I call them some punks. “Anytime somebody wants to kill, shoot at somebody with a child, you a punk.”

Witnesses told investigators the shooter is a male in his 20s who was wearing a white t-shirt at the time. Another suspect was wearing a red hat and shorts.

Police do not have a motive at this time. They said they are unsure if the father was a target in the shooting or if it was random.

Houston Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Division at the Houston Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

