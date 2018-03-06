‘I'll never be the same,' woman who lost husband, unborn child says at Texas State student's trial

Guerrero (left) and Elliott (right). (Photo: Christy Millweard, KVUE)

SAN MARCOS, Texas -- Emotional testimony unfolded in a courtroom where a former Texas State University student waited to hear her sentence from a 2016 drunk driving crash that killed a man and his unborn baby.

Shana Elliott entered a plea of guilty for two counts of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault March 5. A jury will settle on her punishment in a trial this week.

“I still feel like this is just a really really bad dream and that my husband is just going to come home, but he’s not,” Kristian Guerrero said to the jury on Tuesday.

Police said that on Aug. 2, 2016, Elliott was driving along Highway 21 when she allegedly crossed the center line and struck a Corolla that was traveling in the opposite direction. The collision killed Fabian Guerrero-Moreno, 23, according to the City of San Marcos. Geurrero-Moreno died shortly after the crash and Kristian Guerrero, who was five-months pregnant and married to Guerrero-Moreno, was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center for treatment. Her unborn child did not survive.

“I’ll never be the same, never, their will never be another normal, this is always something that’s going to be there, my heart will always be broken, I will always love him, and our son, and I will always want them back, and this will always hurt," said Guerrero.

Guerrero, who is now 25, took the stand March 6 to talk about the crash. She said she remembers Elliott's car coming toward her before she tried to swerve out of the way. She suffered from a brain bleed, and heard about the death of her husband and unborn child's death while in the hospital.

“Everything’s different, everything," said Guerrero.

Guerrero broke down crying on the stand when she spoke about delivering her baby four days after the crash, and four days after she found out her husband had died.

“I got to hold him, I got to look at him," said Geurrero.

She said the day of the crash devastated her world.

She told the jury that she's scared of drunk drivers, and doesn't drive on the weekends because of it.

"I'm scared all the time," said Guerrero.

Guerrero testified that she still felt this was a "really, really bad dream."

"I'll never be the same. My heart will always be broken," said Guerrero.

In an opening statement, prosecution said Elliott's blood alcohol content was .199 at the time of the crash.

Video of Elliott's field sobriety test was shown in the courtroom. Before she takes the test, she can be heard on video saying, "I (expletive) somebody's life up" and, "I just want them to be okay, I just want them to be okay."

A Hays County Sheriffs Deputy testified Tuesday to finding several drugs at the home where Elliott lived while executing a search warrant for another person who lived in the home. She had been arrested on drug possession twice a few months prior to the crash.

Prosecuting attorneys asked the jury to decide the "appropriate punishment for lives destroyed."

Elliott entered a guilty plea to all three charges on Monday, and could face anywhere from probation to 20 years behind bars.

