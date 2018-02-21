Prince George's County officer fatally shot, suspect dead

(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

BRANDYWINE, MD. (WUSA9) - A Prince George's County police officer is dead after being fatally shot in Brandywine, Md. Wednesday morning while protecting a woman threatened in a domestic violence situation.

With broken hearts, we are announcing that one of our officers was shot and killed today. The brave officer was shot while stepping in to protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation. Please keep his family and our department in your prayers. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 21, 2018

The shooting happened in the area of Chadds Ford Dr. and Gillmore Greens Ct., according to Prince George's County Police. A large police presence remains in the area.

Police are also at another scene in Fort Washington where the suspect in the officer's shooting was shot and killed, per county police.

An eyewitness tells WUSA9 he was on his patio at his home in Brandywine when he heard five shots. He ran inside his home where his sister said she awoke due to the shooting. At first, he thought the noise was related to construction in the neighborhood, but then he ran outside to see where the shots came from and as he ran out his front door he saw a black sedan speeding away. He reported the car's information to a 911 dispatcher.

Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said "We are asking for patience and respect at this time. Our sole focus is an officer’s family," according to the police department's Twitter account.

The chief is expected to speak shortly about the incident.

Indian Head Highway (Rt. 210) at Old Fort Road is currently closed in both directions due to the investigation. Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes.

ATF is assisting with the investigation.

This story is developing. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

