2 injured in separate incidents on Southwest flight at Hobby Airport

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department confirms two people required medical treatment after two separate incidents on an arriving Southwest flight at Hobby Airport.

Flight 2233 landed in Houston shortly before 8 a.m. as HFD personnel surrounded the aircraft.

HFD said a 24-year-old woman suffered a head injury while a 70-year-old man experienced cardiac arrest.

The flight originated out of Raleigh, N.C.

According Southwest Airlines, the female passenger was injured when she stood up too fast while she was in the lavatory and hit her head. She was treated in Raleigh and thought to be fine.

She declined any further assistance once they arrived at Hobby.

The male passenger had passed out on the flight, and the crew administered first aid before they could land, airline officials said. They also called for an ambulance ahead of time to help once they arrived.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.

