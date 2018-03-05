KYTX
Close

Inspirational bathroom stalls uplift students at North Texas elementary school

Nia Wesley, KENS 3:58 PM. CST March 05, 2018

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Mary Moore Elementary School in Arlington is uplifting students in a unique way.

Parents at the school got together and painted inspiring messages onto bathroom stalls.

Messages like, "Your mistakes don't define you" and "Bloom where you are planted" drape the stalls in artsy fonts along with floral murals.

The post on the school's Facebook page has been shared over 150,000 thousand times and users soaked up all the positive vibes.

© 2018 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories